Jacob Brown: Barnsley forward extends contract with promoted League One side
Barnsley forward Jacob Brown has extended his contract until the end of the 2021-22 season.
Brown, 21, scored eight goals in 32 league games as the Tykes won promotion to the Championship.
"It's a great feeling, knowing that the club are showing faith in me," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.
"At the start of the season I was never expecting to play as many games as I did or score and assist as many goals as I did. I want to kick on now."