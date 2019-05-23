Lee Johnson: Bristol City boss signs new four-year deal

Lee Johnson led Bristol City to eighth in the Championship this season

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson has signed a new four-year deal.

The 37-year-old guided the Robins to an eighth-placed finish in the Championship this season.

The former City midfielder took over at Ashton Gate in February 2016 and led them to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in 2017-18.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new deal. I'm really looking forward to continuing the journey in our mission for success," he told the club website.

Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol earlier this week that he was confident he could reach an agreement with the club over a new contract quickly.

He said: "My intention is to be here to fulfil our ambition, which is to strive towards Premier League football.

"I want to be promoted and I'm excited about the future."