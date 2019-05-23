Steve Dale: Bury chairman hopes hard-up club can resolve issues after player statement

Bury won promotion to League One after finishing second in League Two under Ryan Lowe this season

Bury chairman Steve Dale hopes that the issues which caused players to call for him to sell the club can be resolved.

Dale put the Shakers up for sale in April following a promotion-winning campaign that came accompanied by a number of financial issues, including a winding-up petition over unpaid tax.

Bury are already at risk of losing boss Ryan Lowe, Dale having admitted that managerless Plymouth have made contact.

"We want this resolving as fast as we can," Dale said in a lengthy statement.

"Ryan is a young man starting on his management career. Who are we to stop his trajectory if he wants this? Plymouth asked to speak to Ryan. We sanctioned but, as far as I know, he is still with Bury."

In Wednesday's statement, the Bury players said that they may have to start looking for other clubs as they have not been paid by the club for 12 weeks - and that the Professional Footballers' Association stepping in to provide some of their wages is "not a long-term solution".

Non-playing staff were finally paid March salaries last week and received 50% of April wages on Monday, while the PFA have paid half of the March and April wages owed to players.

"I can assure the players it's the last thing I want to break up our winning team," Dale continued.

"I hope you can allow us to get the past cleared so next season there are no reoccurrences of the last few months. Only our cutbacks and prudent financial controls will achieve that."