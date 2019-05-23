Montenegro fail to overturn fan ban for racist abuse of England players

Danny Rose (left) was racially abused by home fans after being shown a yellow card. Callum Hudson-Odoi (right) was also abused.

Montenegro's next home match will be played behind closed doors following their fans' racist abuse of England players in March, after an appeal to Uefa failed.

England won the Euro 2020 qualifier 5-1 in Podgorica but the match was overshadowed by racist chanting aimed at several players, including Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Montenegro were ordered to play their Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo on 7 June behind closed doors and fined 20,000 euros (£17,000).

They will also have to display a banner with the wording "#EqualGame" and the Uefa logo on it for the Kosovo game, their next home match.

European football's governing body handed out those sanctions last month, with Tottenham defender Rose saying he was "lost for words" because he had wanted Montenegro to be penalised more than that.

But the Football Association of Montenegro thought it had been overly punished and appealed against the decision.