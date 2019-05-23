Ben Wilson: Coventry City to sign Bradford City goalkeeper on three-year deal

Ben Wilson played six games for Bradford City this season after joining from non-league AFC Telford United

Coventry City have agreed to sign Bradford City goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

The 26-year-old will move to the Sky Blues on a three-year deal in July when his contract with the Bantams ends.

He is the second goalkeeper to join the club in as many days after Doncaster Rovers' Marko Marosi also agreed a three-year deal on Wednesday.

"He is a goalkeeper who has a strong presence and all the attributes a good goalkeeper needs," Coventry City boss Mark Robins told the club website.

"With the addition of Marko Marosi and along with Corey Addai, we have good competition in this area of the squad and they will push each other forward under the guidance of our new goalkeeping coach Aled Williams."

