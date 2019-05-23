African Cup of Nations: Asamoah Gyan included in Ghana provisional squad

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has played at six Africa Cup of Nations finals

Asamoah Gyan has been included in Ghana's provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

On Monday Gyan announced his retirement from the national team before reversing that decision a day later after an intervention by Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Gyan, the Black Stars all-time leading goal scorer, initially quit in a row over the captaincy of the team.

Coach Kwasi Appiah has not announced who will captain the side in Egypt.

Gyan has not featured for the national side since September 2017 after persistent injury problems, and has also struggled for game-time at Kayserispor.

He said his desire to help Ghana win Afcon "still burns strong" and he remains "committed to serving this great nation and the people of Ghana".

The 29-man provisional squad also includes three locally-based player.

Manchester City youngster Thomas Agyepong, who played on loan at Scottish side Hibernian last season, has also been called up.

Two surprise omissions are Harrison Afful, who plays for Major League Soccer side Colombus Crew and Richmond Boakye Yiadom of Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

The team will depart Accra 1 June for pre-tournament preparations in Dubai.

Ghana's provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko).

Defenders: John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Nuhu Musa (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey), Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak)

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew (Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Manchester City, England), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan Spain). (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris (Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey) Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain)