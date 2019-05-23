Coleraine rule out Kearney making Bannsiders return to succeed McAree

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney last week said a return to Coleraine "is not on my radar at this moment"

Coleraine appear to have ruled out any prospect of Oran Kearney succeeding Rodney McAree as Bannsiders boss.

Kearney's St Mirren play the first leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off final against Championship side Dundee United on Thursday night.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry said "no contact has been made" with their former manager or St Mirren.

"As it stands, Oran is not an applicant and won't be as he has more pressing issues on his mind," said McKendry.

Last week, Kearney, who led the Bannsiders to the Irish Cup 12 months ago, said a return to Coleraine "is not on my radar at this moment".

Kearney became St Mirren boss four games in this season's Scottish Premiership campaign after the dismissal of Alan Stubbs.

The Buddies dropped to the automatic relegation spot in late January but a strong late run saw them finish second from bottom, to secure the play-off, as they came within a point of Hamilton Academical, who secured safety with 10th spot.

Coleraine invited interested parties to apply for the position last week and McKendry said "several of the applicants so far are phenomenal and have managed at a higher level than the Irish League".

Former Hamilton boss Martin Canning and West Ham and Blackburn Rovers assistant Neil McDonald are among those who have been linked with the job.

"Coleraine is an attractive club, with a superb fan base and has potential to grow even further, but it's about turning that potential into reality," added the Bannsiders chairman.

"We are looking for a manager with previous experience of dealing with our expectations, a proven track record and having a comprehensive knowledge of the NIFL Premiership.

"We need adapt a new level of professionalism and realise that training solely on a Tuesday and Thursday is not enough. The other top clubs in the league are training three or four times a week and we need to address our current situation."

Rodney McAree, Kearney's successor at Coleraine, parted company with the club on 10 May - four days after their Europa League play-off semi-final defeat by Cliftonville.