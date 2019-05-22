Inverness slam Dundee over 'unsolicited' Robertson approach

Robertson led Inverness to the Scottish Cup semi-finals and third in the Scottish Championship this term

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have criticised Dundee for an "unsolicited" approach for manager John Robertson and accused the Dens Park club of contacting him without permission.

Dundee are searching for a replacement for Jim McIntyre, who was sacked after demotion from the Scottish Premiership.

Inverness say Dundee made a "direct approach" to Robertson on Saturday.

"To be 100% clear, this approach was entirely unsolicited and entirely unwelcome," a statement read.

Inverness added that Robertson, who is under contract until 2021, informed the club's chief executive Scot Gardner that he had "no desire or intention" to speak to Dundee after being contacted.

The statement also claimed that Dundee did not make an official approach until Sunday and that that was immediately rejected.

Dundee are interviewing candidates this week, with Alloa boss Jim Goodwin among those spoken to. The club have also spoken to former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan about an advisory role.

This season Robertson guided Caley Thistle to the Premiership play-off semi-finals, where they lost to Dundee United, and last four of the Scottish Cup.