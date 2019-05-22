Kieran Tierney fit for Scottish Cup final but then to have hernia operation

Kieran Tierney is fit to play in the Scottish Cup final but has confirmed he will miss Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifying double header against Cyprus and Belgium.

The Celtic full-back is to have a double hernia operation after Saturday's showpiece with Hearts.

It means he will not feature in new Scotland head coach Steve Clarke's first game against Cyprus at Hampden on 8 June, or away to Belgium three days later.

"You're frustrated, you want to go away, you want to make an impression with the new manager," Tierney said.

"But I need to think of myself long-term as well and the best thing is to get the operation as soon as I can."

Tierney last played on May 4 as Celtic clinched an eighth straight title with victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

He has made 40 appearances in all competitions for Celtic but barely featured between the middle of December and February due to an injury, originally thought to be to his hip.

"It started off as something else and then from that it led to this, but it's nothing long-term, the operation will fix it and that's the good news," Tierney said, adding his expected recovery time is "three to six weeks", meaning he should be fit to play in Celtic's Champions League qualifiers in early July.

