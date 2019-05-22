Michael O'Neill: Former NI player Gerry Armstrong 'not surprised' by Michael O'Neill speculation

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill signed a four-year contract extension with the IFA in February 2018

Ex-Northern Ireland international Gerry Armstrong says he is not surprised Michael O'Neill has been linked with the managerial position at West Brom.

"I'm not surprised because he is a good manager and he has done a good job for Northern Ireland," said Armstrong.

"West Brom is one of my old clubs and they would be very lucky to get Michael."

"Michael will make his own decision whether to stay or take the opportunity if it is offered to him."

Northern Ireland sit top of European Qualifying Group C and face away trips to Estonia and Belarus next month.

"I am under a long-term contract with the IFA and have two very important games in June, that is where my focus is at the minute," the former Shamrock Rovers boss said on Tuesday.

"The Championship is a very appealing league to work in".

Northern Ireland record caps holder Pat Jennings echoed Armstrong's comments, suggesting that the interest in O'Neill is a comment on his success.

"I think it is a great comfort for Michael because people keep looking at him, he has done a brilliant job for Northern Ireland."