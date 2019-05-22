Jackie Groenen: Dutch midfielder joins Manchester United Women

Jackie Groenen has scored two goals in 46 games for the Netherlands

Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen has signed for newly-promoted Manchester United Women.

The 24-year-old joins from German club FFC Frankfurt and previously played Women's Super League football for Chelsea for one season in 2014.

Groenen has 46 caps for the Netherlands and becomes United's first signing from outside the United Kingdom.

The club won promotion in their maiden season in the Championship, less than a year after being founded in May 2018.