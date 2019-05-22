Karen Bardsley: Manchester City goalkeeper signs new deal

Karen Bardsley
Karen Bardsley signs her new deal alongside Manchester City women's team manager Nick Cushing

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has agreed a new two-year deal at double cup winners Manchester City Women.

Bardsley was instrumental in City's Continental Cup win over Arsenal, saving two penalties, and also played in the FA Cup Final win over West Ham.

"I'm really excited to put pen to paper and secure my future. It means a lot to me to be here," she said.

The goalkeeper joined City ahead of their inaugural season in the FA WSL in 2014 and her new deal runs until 2021.

