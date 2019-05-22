Jake Buxton: Burton Albion captain signs new one-year deal

Jake Buxton is in his second spell with Burton Albion

Burton Albion captain Jake Buxton has signed a new one-year deal.

The 34-year-old defender played 35 times in 2018-19, as the Brewers came ninth in League One and reached the semi-final of the League Cup.

"After coming back into the team around Christmas time, Jake was outstanding and was as instrumental as anybody in our resurgence in the second half of the season," boss Nigel Clough told the club website.

"We have never had a doubt about him."