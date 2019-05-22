Jamie Fielding: Stevenage sign Hastings United defender

Jamie Fielding is Stevenage's second summer signing after striker Jason Cowley joined from Bromsgrove

Stevenage have signed Hastings United defender Jamie Fielding.

Fielding won the eighth-tier side's young player of the year award as they recorded a third-placed finish.

Chairman Phil Wallace told the club website: "Jamie is a great example of our activity in the non-league market.

"We knew he was being watched by a number of clubs at the end of the season and knew we would have to act quickly if we wanted to bring him to Stevenage."

