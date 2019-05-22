Bolton Wanderers winding-up petition suspended after club goes into administration

Bolton Wanderers were relegated from the Championship on 19 April

A winding-up petition against Bolton Wanderers over unpaid taxes has been suspended by the High Court after the club went into administration.

The Championship side still owe more than £1m to HM Revenue and Customs.

No new court date has been set as administrators try to find a buyer for the club, which was relegated in April.

A takeover by former Watford owner Laurence Bassini collapsed on 7 May, leaving the club unable to pay its bills or staff and player wages.

The Trotters will start their League One campaign with a 12-point deduction after going into administration.

Non-playing staff were told on Tuesday that they would be paid wages from 13 May when administrators took over.

A food bank has been set up to help staff who have not been paid their wages since April, while the club failed to fulfil their penultimate fixture of the season against Brentford after players refused to play over unpaid wages.