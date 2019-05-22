Thorgan Hazard: Borussia Dortmund sign winger from rivals Monchengladbach

Hazard scored 10 goals in the Bundesliag last season

Borussia Dortmund have signed Belgium international Thorgan Hazard from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 26-year-old, who is the younger brother of Chelsea attacking midfielder Eden Hazard, has signed a five-year deal for a reported £30m.

Hazard scored 10 goals and registered 12 assists as Monchengladbach finished fifth in the league last season.

"Now was exactly the right time to take the next step in my career," he said.

A former Chelsea youth player, Hazard spent five years at Monchengladbach after leaving the Blues. He has won 21 caps for Belgium and was part of the squad that finished third at last year's World Cup.

His form this season had seen him linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said: "He has consistently demonstrated his class over the course of the past few years."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.