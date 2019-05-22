Danny and Nicky Cowley: Lincoln City deny reports of West Brom approach for duo

Danny (right) and Nicky Cowley led Lincoln City to the League Two title this season

Lincoln City say there have been no approaches for management duo Danny and Nicky Cowley.

The pair had been linked with the vacant position at West Bromwich Albion, with some reports saying the Baggies had made contact.

The brothers guided the Imps to the League Two title last month - their second promotion in three seasons.

"We have had no official approach from any club to speak with Danny and Nicky," a club statement read.

"The board talk regularly with Danny and Nicky who remain totally committed and focused on preparations for next season in our new adventure in League One."

West Brom are looking for a third manager in just over a year after Darren Moore was sacked in March.

Coach James Shan was in temporary charge until the end of the season, guiding the Baggies to the Championship play-off semi-finals, where they lost to Aston Villa.

"The success we have enjoyed over the last three remarkable seasons has brought us considerable positive coverage and raised the profile of the club, the players and Danny and Nicky Cowley," added Lincoln's statement.

"The accolades for our management team have been thoroughly deserved and it is understandable if they attract the attention of clubs at a higher level."