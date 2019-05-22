Gordon Strachan & Jim Goodwin both hold Dundee talks

Gordon Strachan was sacked by Scotland after his side missed out on qualification for the 2018 World Cup

Gordon Strachan has held talks with Dundee chief executive John Nelms about an advisory role at the club.

The former Celtic manager, sacked as Scotland boss in 2017, is reportedly being lined up as technical director.

Dundee have interviewed Alloa Athletic's Jim Goodwin for their managerial vacancy and had an approach to talk to John Robertson rejected by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Interim boss Dundee James McPake is also high on the list of candidates.

The interview process is likely to continue into next week before a decision is made on a replacement for Jim McIntyre, who was sacked as manager after failing to keep the club in the Scottish Premiership.

Strachan began his playing career at Dundee, spending three years in the first team before moving to Aberdeen.

Goodwin led Alloa - the Scottish Championship's only part-time club - to safety this season with the lowest budget in the league.

Robertson steered Inverness Caledonian Thistle to the Premership play-off semi-finals and the last four of the Scottish Cup.