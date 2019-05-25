Dundee United: Robbie Neilson backed by owner Mark Ogren regardless of promotion

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren says he will support Robbie Neilson with whatever is needed to get promoted next year if they are defeated in the play-off final

Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg: St Mirren v Dundee United (0-0) Venue: Simple Digital Arena Date: Sunday, 26 May Time: 15:00 BST

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has the backing of the club regardless of the outcome of the Scottish Premiership play-off final, says owner Mark Ogren.

A goalless draw at Tannadice on Thursday leaves the tie in the balance for the second leg in Paisley.

Whatever the outcome at the Simple Digital Arena on Sunday, Ogren says he has been impressed by the head coach.

"Robbie Neilson is a great coach and a great person - very, very happy with him," the American owner said.

"It was part of our strategy and plan - our goal was to get promoted, and we were going to do whatever we could this year to make that happen.

"[Sporting director] Tony Asghar and Robbie will tell me what they think they need to do to get promoted for next year if that's the case. We'll sit down and talk through it and I'll support them however I can."

Ogren took control of the club in December, and made significant investment in the January transfer window, with 11 players signed - seven of those on permanent deals.

However, he insists he is financially prepared for another season in the Championship.

"We have a budget for both," he said. "It would be great to do it in such a short period and get promoted.

"If we're unfortunate and we can't get promoted this year then we're going to retool and go after it again - it's important for people to know we're going to get after it next year."