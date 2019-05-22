Irish Premiership: Gary Smyth parts company with Glentoran

Gary Smyth replaced Ronnie McFall as Glentoran manager on 3 January

Glentoran have revealed that ex-manager Gary Smyth, recently an assistant manager at the Oval, has parted company with the Irish Premiership club.

Smyth rejoined the club last May in a coaching capacity, alongside another former player Paul Leeman, initially as assistant to Ronnie McFall.

He took over as manager in the new year following McFall's resignation.

Smyth was replaced by Mick McDermott at the end of March but was understood to have been offered a role at the club.

The 49-year-old still had two years to run on his Glentoran deal but a brief statement released by the Glens revealed that the former central defender had left the club.

"Assistant Manager Gary Smyth has parted company with Glentoran. The Board of Directors wish Gary the very best for his future both inside and outside the game," it read.

"As a member of the 250 Club, Gary will always be very welcome at the Oval."

Smyth replaced by McDermott

Smyth was told just days before the club's 2-1 defeat to Cliftonville on 30 March that it would be his final game in charge.

Since then, neither Smyth nor Leeman were involved in the running of the club, with McDermott recruiting Glenavon assistant Paul Millar to his backroom team.

Last week, McDermott said both Smyth and Leeman had been offered positions to stay at Glentoran and that the board were "dealing" with their situation.

He also confirmed that he will remain as manager, despite speculation to the contrary, and he will look to add to his coaching staff this summer to supplement Millar and Kieran Harding.

On McDermott's appointment, club chairman Stephen Henderson had said that he hoped both Smyth and Leeman would remain part of the coaching set-up.

Smyth did not have the necessary coaching badges to manage the Glens in Europe, whereas with McDermott starting his Pro Licence this month he will have the qualifications to do so.

However, the club's bid to to clinch a Europa League place fell at the final hurdle with a 2-0 extra-time defeat at Cliftonville in the play-off final on 11 May.

McDermott is also a key figure in the proposed takeover of the club from British-based entrepreneur Ali Shams Mohammad Pour, who hails from Iranian descent.

The consortium promises to bring millions in investment on and off the pitch to the east Belfast outfit after the deal was ratified by Glentoran shareholders at last week's EGM.