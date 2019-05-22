Dundee United: Mark Reynolds says club ready for success under Mark Ogren

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Dundee Utd have 'long-term strategy for success'

Scottish Premiership play-off final first leg: Dundee United v St Mirren Venue: Tannadice Date: Thursday, 23 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Captain Mark Reynolds is convinced Dundee United can climb back to prominence just like the Aberdeen side he joined seven years ago.

The defender says United are equipped for success under new owner Mark Ogren after three years in the second tier.

Reynolds, 32, who arrived on loan from Aberdeen in January, has signed a three-year deal to stay at Tannadice.

"I see the same building blocks here that were at Aberdeen a few years ago," Reynolds said.

Aberdeen had finished ninth in the Scottish Premiership for three successive seasons prior to the centre-back's arrival, but have been top-four regulars since.

United, bidding to return to the top flight after three seasons in the Championship, host St Mirren in the first leg of the play-off final on Thursday.

"We feel everything is here, with the new owner coming in and investing," Reynolds said.

''Certainly since I came in the club has been moving in the right direction. You speak to the guys upstairs and the manager and there is a long-term strategy for success.

"There is no reason United can't get back up and be challenging for European spots and cups. The first step is to get promotion.''