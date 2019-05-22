Scottish Gossip: Gordon Strachan, Dundee, Jim Goodwin, Scotland, Steve Clarke, Eamonn Brophy, Aberdeen, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Gordon Strachan could be set for a sensational return to Scottish football after Dundee approached the former Scotland manager about a director of football role. Strachan has made it known he is interested and prepared to meet for talks.(Sun)

Dundee have asked Alloa Athletic for permission to speak to manager Jim Goodwin about becoming their new boss after failing in an approach for John Robertson of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (Daily Mail, print edition)

New Scotland manager Steve Clarke has vowed to defy the people who warned him that managing the national team could be a "career killer". (Daily Mail)

Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy is in line for a Scotland call-up when Steve Clarke names his first squad next week. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen have begun their summer recruitment drive by agreeing to sign out-of-contract striker Curtis Main from Motherwell and holding talks with former Dons defender Ash Taylor, who is available on a free. (Daily Express, print edition)

Callum McGregor says 16-year-old Celtic team-mate Karamoko Dembele, who made his debut as a half-time sub last weekend, won't be fazed if given a game at Hampden on Saturday, where he would become the youngest player to feature in a British cup final. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic and Dundee defender Darren O'Dea is set to put his retirement plans on hold and sign for Lowland League champions East Kilbride. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

The Pro14 final between Glasgow and Leinster at Celtic Park on Saturday will set an attendance record for a Scottish club playing on Scottish soil. More than 40,000 tickets have already been sold, surpassing the 37,881 attendance for Edinburgh's Heineken Cup match with Toulouse at Murrayfield in 2012. (Scotsman)