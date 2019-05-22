Petr Cech: Arsenal keeper to decide on future after Europa League final

Cech won four Premier League titles and the Champions League during his 11 years at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says he is yet to make a decision about his future, despite being linked with a return to former club Chelsea in a new sporting director role.

The 37-year-old, who won four Premier League titles at Chelsea, is rumoured to return to Stamford Bridge.

"I'll make a decision about my future after the last game," he said.

Cech added his "sole focus" is to win the Europa League next week, when Arsenal face Chelsea in Azerbaijan.

The veteran keeper will retire after the 29 May final, having joined Arsenal in June 2015 from London rivals Chelsea.

"I have to say I keep the door open for whatever comes," Cech said of his future.

"You know, staying home, doing nothing, playing ice hockey, playing drums or doing something in football straight away is always a possibility.

"I will just sit at home and I will see what will come - but now really I concentrate on these last weeks, the final, I want to win it, that is all I want."

After speculation about his next career move, reports surfaced on Tuesday linking Cech with an off-field position at his former club, set to begin in the summer.

But Unai Emery is confident his keeper's interests still lie with Arsenal.

"He's here because he deserves to be here. His commitment to Arsenal is big," the Arsenal manager said.

"He was playing the last Europa League matches, perfect matches, with big performances. I want to enjoy with him this final in his career."