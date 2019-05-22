Bury: Fans raise £900 in shopping vouchers since Monday to help unpaid staff

Bury won promotion from League Two at the first attempt after finishing second this season

Bury fans have raised "in the region of £900" of shopping vouchers since Monday to help staff who have not been paid wages as scheduled.

Non-playing staff were finally paid March salaries last week while they received 50% of April wages on Monday.

It is the second time in as many weeks that money has been raised to help unpaid staff after Bolton set up an emergency food bank to provide aid.

"The fans at this club are amazing," operations manager Samantha Gibbs said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Gibbs continued: "The fans shouldn't have to do this, but what we've seen here is nothing this club has ever seen before.

"It's really brought the fans and the staff together.

"We've got about £1,000 in an envelope in a safe and roughly somewhere in the region of about £900 in vouchers since Monday for the staff.

"We're going to wait until the end of the week to see where we're at and distribute those to the most needy at the moment."

On the pitch this season, Bury finished second in League Two to win promotion back to the third tier at the first attempt however the club has been plagued with off-field financial issues.

A winding-up petition served to the Shakers by former head coach Chris Brass and subsequently taken over by HM Revenue & Customs over a £277,000 unpaid tax bill was adjourned last week until 19 June to allow them to be sold.

"It's fair to say we've been through every emotion possible in the past two months from elation at promotion to the deep depths of despair of not knowing what's going to happen," Gibbs added.

"The staff work very hard for not great salaries so everything they earn they need, they can't afford to be without any of their pay.

"They need to get paid at the end of every month 100%."