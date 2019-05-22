'I'll be asking for advice' - Kerr on fellow Scotland coach Clarke

Kerr and Scotland captain Rachel Corsie following the announcement that Loganair will fly the squad to France

Shelley Kerr says she will "be the first one to chap on the door" of her fellow Scotland head coach, after Steve Clarke took charge of the men's national team.

The former Kilmarnock boss said he was keen to emanate the success of the women's side who are preparing for their World Cup debut next month.

"I certainly will be asking him for advice," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"He's a phenomenal tactician, I think he understands the game really well."

She added that Clarke was the "best candidate for the job" after leading the Rugby Park side to third in the Premiership for the first time since 1966, and securing European football for next season.

And the former Scotland defender hopes the national coaches can work together to share "best practice".

Kerr, whose first coaching job was with Kilmarnock Ladies in 2004, explained: "I've watched Kilmarnock a lot this season and even from substitutions and making them at the right time, putting the right players on, team selection, recruitment - it's been fantastic."

"But from his previous roles extensively he's built up his profile at some massive clubs working under some massive, experienced coaches and then he's on to manage a team.

"Steve's managed his career the right way, in terms of developing the skills you need to be a top manager and certainly from myself and the women's national team we wish him every success."

Clarke's appointment has been met with resounding positivity from those involved past and present, and with Kerr's squad bound for their second major tournament finals in two years she hopes it will last.

"We have a game here at Hampden against Jamaica, our send-off game, and I urge people to give our players the send-off they deserve," Kerr said.

So far more than 3,500 tickets have been sold for the game against fellow World Cup newcomers the 'Reggae Girlz', with requests for a further 20,000 from clubs around Scotland met.

"And I would urge our country to get behind all our players and Steve Clarke as well and support us for the game at home against Cyprus too, because we want our national teams to be successful," Kerr added.

"We've already guaranteed a play-off and to generate success for the men's team as well would be phenomenal for Scotland."