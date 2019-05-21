Shay Logan. Aberdeen right-back extends contract

Aberdeen say the new contract for Logan has the potential of an additional year

Aberdeen full-back Shay Logan has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at Pittodrie until the summer of 2021.

Logan, 31, has been with the Dons since January 2014, initially joining on loan from Brentford.

"He has been very consistent and is an important player in the dressing room," said manager Derek McInnes.

"His desire to stay will hopefully mean he can continue to be a positive influence here at the club."