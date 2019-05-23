Rodney Parade: Newport to host Wales' opening three Euro 2021 qualifiers

Wales were beaten 3-0 by England in a World Cup qualifier at Rodney Parade in August 2019

Newport's Rodney Parade will host Wales' opening three games in the Uefa Women's Euro 2021 qualifying campaign.

Jayne Ludlow's side will host Northern Ireland on 3 September at Rodney Parade before back to back games there against Faroe Islands and Norway in April.

Wales have yet to announce where their final qualifier against Belarus in June 2020 will be held, but Ludlow has explained she wanted a permanent base.

"Right now Rodney Parade is perfect for where we're at as a nation," she said.

Wales broke their attendance record for a women's international when just over 5.000 fans watched the crucial World Cup qualifier against England at Rodney Parade in August 2018.

In April over 2,100 were at the home of Newport County, Dragons and Newport RFC for the game against the Czech Republic - a record crowd for a friendly international.

"The atmosphere there for both the England and Czech Republic matches was phenomenal and we hope that will continue into the next campaign," Ludlow added.