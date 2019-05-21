Oldham sign Alex Iacovitti while Gevaro Nepomuceno agrees new contract

Alex Iacovitti scored one goal for Oldham in nine appearances on loan for the club this season

Oldham have signed defender Alex Iacovitti from Nottingham Forest following a loan spell, while Gevaro Nepomuceno has signed a new one-year contract at the League Two club.

Iacovitti, 21, joined on loan in January and has signed a two-year deal.

Curacao international Nepomuceno, 26, joined the Latics in 2017 and has made 78 appearances for the club.

"Playing for this club I've had some special memories. I'm looking forward to next season now," Nepomuceno said.

Iacovitti added: "I felt like I had a good connection with the fans and I can't wait to get back playing and showing what I can do."

Meanwhile, Oldham have rejected bid from Scottish Premiership side Rangers for defender George Edmundson.

The 21-year-old turned out 54 times for Oldham last season as they finished 14th in League Two.