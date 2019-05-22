Ada Hegerberg named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment BBC surprises Hegerberg with award

Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg has been voted the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019.

The award, voted for by fans across the world, comes four days after she scored a hat-trick in the Champions League final as her side lifted the trophy.

"It's a rollercoaster of feelings. It's amazing," she said of the BBC accolade.

Denmark and Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder finished second in the public vote, with Australia and Chicago Red Stars forward Sam Kerr coming third.

The other nominees on the five-player shortlist for the BBC World Service award were Japan and Lyon defensive midfielder Saki Kumagai and Portland Thorns' USA midfielder Lindsey Horan.

Hegerberg, 23, who also claimed the award in 2017, said: "It's an honour winning this for the second time.

"Saki is my room-mate, I know her qualities and what she's given to the club. She's also captain of Japan which speaks for itself.

"But also Sam and Pernille are players who are at the top of their game, along with Lindsey. Winning again is such a special feeling."

Hegerberg's public profile has risen in the past year, thanks in part to her being named the first recipient of the women's Ballon d'or.

And her goalscoring stats speak for themselves.

During the 2017-18 season, she netted 53 goals for Lyon in all competitions - including a record 15 in the Champions League - as the club lifted the Division 1 Feminine and European titles.

And this season she maintained her form with 29 goals in 33 games, as Lyon came home with the treble: the French league title, French cup and European trophy.

Although her 16-minute hat-trick in Saturday's final against Barcelona came after the voting for the BBC award closed, it capped off a remarkable campaign for the Norwegian striker.

"Sometimes in my mind I think 'am I capable of doing that?' and some part of me goes 'absolutely, of course you are' and some part is like 'you're a lunatic, don't put yourself in a situation like that before you've been there'.

"But visualising it all leads up to moments like that."

In 2017, Hegerberg stepped away from Norway's national team because of her increased frustration over the state of the country's domestic and international system, in particular the lack of equality for young girls.

It means she will not be part of the Norway squad for this summer's World Cup in France.

"Winning all these trophies and having all this success gives you a voice," she said. "It's not about me. It's never been about me. It's about getting the change for our sport. It should motivate a lot of others too.

"When we all stand together on this, to bring our sport in the right direction, we will be so strong."

