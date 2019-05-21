Dundee refused permission to speak to Inverness CT boss John Robertson

From the section

Robertson returned to Caley Jags for his second stint in charge in 2017

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have rejected an approach from Dundee to speak to manager John Robertson.

The Scottish Championship side refused the Dens Park club permission, with Robertson under contract with the Highlanders until 2021.

Jim McIntyre was sacked earlier this month after Dundee were relegated from the top flight.

Robertson's Caley Thistle reached the Premiership play-off semi-finals before losing to Dundee United.

The 54-year-old also guided the club to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup at Hampden.