Africa Cup of Nations: Hosts Egypt recall Ahmed Ali after eight years

Mexican Javier Aguirre has been coach of Egypt since August 2018

Egypt's Mexican coach Javier Aguirre has named a provisional 25-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations hosts

His list included a recall for Ahmed Ali after an eight-year absence, he last played for the Pharaohs in a 2012 Nations Cup qualifier in June 2011 against South Africa.

The news comes on his 33rd birthday as he tops the scoring charts in the Egyptian top-flight with 18 goals this season for Arab Contractors.

There is also a return for Al Ahly's Waleed Soliman, 34, who last played in August 2016.

Aguirre's squad includes eight overseas-based players including Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal.

Egypt will play two friendly matches against Tanzania on 13 June and Guinea three days later.

The hosts kick-off their campaign against Zimbabwe on 21 June followed by matches against DR Congo and Uganda.Egypt's provisional squad: Goalkeepers: Ahmed El Shenawy (Pyarmids), Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Abdel Rehem "Genesh" (Zamalek)

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa, England), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion, England) Omar Gaber (Pyramids FC), Ali Gazal (Feirense, Portugal), Ayman Ahsraf (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Baher Elmohamady (Ismaily), Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Ahmed Abou-Elfotouh (Smouha)

Midfielders: Walid Soliman (Al Ahly), Abdallah El-Said (Pyramids FC), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Amr Warda (Atromitos, Greece), Nabil Emad (Pyramids FC)

Forwards: Ahmed Ali (Arab Contractors), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Ahmed "Kouka" Hassan (Olympiakos, Greece)