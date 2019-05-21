Hibernian: Twelve players depart at end of season

From the section

Paul Heckingbottom is set for a busy summer of recruitment ahead of his first full season in charge of Hibs

Hibernian have confirmed the departure of 12 players as manager Paul Heckingbottom prepares for a rebuild.

Loan signings Marc McNulty, Ryan Gauld, Stephane Omeonga, Thomas Agyepong, Adam Bogdan and Darnell Johnson all return to their parent clubs.

Miquel Nelom, Ross Laidlaw, Gael Bigirimana and Jonathan Spector depart under freedom on contract.

Marvin Bartley has signed for Livingston and Mark Milligan had his two-year deal ended 12 months early.

Hibs hope to secure a permanent deal for Reading striker McNulty, who scored eight times in 17 games after arriving in January.

Heckingbottom has warned of a "massive turnover" of players at Easter Road this summer.

The Hibs boss took charge in February and lifted the club from eighth in the Scottish Premiership to a fifth-place finish.