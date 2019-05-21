Africa Cup of Nations: Debutants Mauritania name squad

The Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt will feature 24 teams

Debutants Mauritania have named their 23-man squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

A further seven players have been put on standby by the Mourabitounes coach Corentin Martins.

The squad comprises of 17 foreign-based players including forward Ismail Diakhite, who plays in Tunisia for US Tataouine.

However Algeria-based forward Mohamed Abdallahi Soudani is only on the standby list.

Abdallahi Mahmoud, who is currently with Spanish club Deportivo Alaves, is also among the players on standby.

Other key players in the squad are El Hacen EL Id who plays for Spanish club Real Valladolid along with Turkey-based duo of Dialo Guidileye and Adama Ba.

Mauritania, who are one of three debutants at the Nations Cup finals, will begin their preparations for the tournament in Nouakchott on 1 June.

They will then move to the Moroccan city of Marrakech from June 8 to 19 for another training camp.

The Mourabitounes will play their first ever Nations Cup finals match on 24 June against Mali before playing Angola five days later and finish against Tunisia on 2 July.

Mauritania squad:

Goalkeepers: Suleiman Brahim (FC Nouadhibou), Namori Diaw (ASC Kedia), Babacar Diop (AS Police)

Defenders: Abdoul Ba (AJ Auxerre, France), Bakary Ndiaye (Difaâ Hassani of El Jadida, Morocco), Sally Sarr (Servette FC, Switzerland), Diadié Diarra (CS Sedan Ardennes, France), Harouna Sy (Grenoble Foot 38, France), El Mostapha Diaw (Nouakchott Kings), Aly Abeid (Agrupación Deportiva Alcorcón, Spain), Abdoul Kader Thiam (US Orleans, France)

Midfielders: Mohamed Dellah Yaly (DRB Tadjenanet, Algeria), Ibréhima Coulibaly (Grenoble Foot 38, France), Dialo Guidileye (Elazığspor Kulübü, Turkey), Khassa Camara (Xanthi FC, Greece), Alassane Diop (Hajer FC, Saudi Arabia), Abdoulaye Gaye (Nouadhibou FC), El Hacen EL Id (Real Valladolid, Spain)

Forwards: Adama Ba (Giresunspor Kulübü, Turkey), Ismail Diakhite (US Tataouine, Tunisia), Moulaye Ahmed Khalil "Bessam" (AS Gabès, Tunisia), Souleymane Anne (FC Aurillac Arpajon CA, France), Hemeya Tanjy (FC Nouadhibou)

Sandby players:

Goalkeeper: Assane Aly (Red Star FC, France)

Defenders: Hamza Jawar (USON Mondeville, France), Ousmane Samba (JA Drancy, France)

Midfielders: Abdallahi Mahmoud (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Idrissa Thiam (ASAC Concorde)

Forwards: Amadou Niass (Salam Zgharta, Lebanon), Mohamed Abdallahi Soudani (DRB Tedjenanet, Algeria)