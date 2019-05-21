Rob Maclean's team of the week: Hamilton and Celtic players to the fore

The Scottish Premiership season concluded at the weekend and Hamilton's heroics in sealing survival are recognised in BBC commentator Rob Maclean's team of the week. Who else made the cut?

4-4-2 formation: Bobby Zlamal; Aaron McGowan, Ziggy Gordon, Kris Ajer, Greg Taylor; Mikey Johnston, Darian MacKinnon, David, Turnbull, Karamoko Dembele; Cody Cooke, Alfredo Morelos.

Goalkeeper - Bobby Zlamal

Hearts goalkeeper Bobby Zlamal will expect to be busy in the Scottish Cup final and he got himself warmed up at Celtic Park on Sunday with some great saves. He maybe didn't cover himself in glory at the opening goal, but earned his corn with some solid stops to keep the Tynecastle team in touch.

Defenders - Aaron McGowan, Ziggy Gordon, Kris Ajer, Greg Taylor

Hamilton right-back Aaron McGowan was impressive in attack and defence as Accies completed their annual escape from relegation. He nearly scored with a diving header, then produced a crucial goalline clearance at the other end and generally put in a power of work.

Ziggy Gordon goals are not quite an endangered species, but they certainly don't come around too often. His second of the season allowed the Hamilton fans to breathe a little easier on Saturday and he then played his part in keeping a clean sheet to make sure it was mission accomplished.

Champions Celtic would have had a clean sheet as well were it not for keeper Scott Bain's blunder against Hearts. Young Norwegian Kris Ajer turned in a classy performance at the back and made a few of his trademark marauding runs forward, turning defence into attack in a heartbeat.

Greg Taylor, 21, has become more and more influential for Kilmarnock in their record-breaking season. And he played a big part in Sunday's 2-1 defeat of Rangers which clinched a third-place Premiership finish and a spot in the Europa League qualifiers.

Midfielders - Mikey Johnston, Darian MacKinnon, David Turnbull, Karamoko Dembele

Twenty-year-old Mikey Johnston has made a big claim to be starting for Celtic in the Scottish Cup final after a sparkling show against Hearts in the last league game of the season. He scored two brilliant goals and was only denied a hat-trick by top goalkeeping.

Skipper Darian MacKinnon epitomises what Hamilton are all about. And the 33-year-old midfielder set a shining example to his team-mates in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. MacKinnon was a calming influence in the middle of the pitch as Accies kept their place in the Premiership.

Young player of the season David Turnbull has ended the campaign in style. The 19-year-old Motherwell midfielder's double against Livingston - and it should have been a hat-trick - made it six goals in his last five games and a total of 15 for the season. A record-breaking bid for Turnbull in the summer would not be a major surprise.

Karamoko Dembele, 16, gave the Celtic supporters a glimpse into the future with an eye-catching debut in the second half against Hearts on Sunday. He's a bag of of tricks and full of running and I loved the moment when he was hacked down but bounced back up and nearly scored with a lovely left-footer.

Forwards - Cody Cooke, Alfredo Morelos

Cody Cooke chose the last day of the season to score his first league goals for St Mirren and produce his first hat-trick in senior football. The former Truro City striker couldn't have done any more at Dens Park. Nor could St Mirren. They've taken 12 points from their last six games but still find themselves in the Premiership play-off final.

Alfredo Morelos hit a major milestone at Rugby Park on Sunday with his 30th goal of the campaign. It's an incredible strike rate when you think about how many matches the young Colombian has missed through suspension. Rangers fans will wonder if Morelos will still be around next season.