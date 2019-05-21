Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Ryan Fraser, Celtic, Jozo Simunovic, Rangers, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

New Scotland manager Steve Clarke will hold talks this week with the English-based players such as Matt Ritchie, David Marshall and Steven Fletcher who made themselves unavailable for selection under Alex McLeish. Clarke is willing to wipe the slate clean if they pledge their commitment to the national team cause. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock chairman Billy Bowie admits he was powerless to prevent Steve Clarke leaving once the Rugby Park manager informed him his heart was set on the Scotland job. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen are set for a windfall as Liverpool line up a £30million move for Scotland winger Ryan Fraser. The Dons inserted a sell-on clause in the deal that took Fraser from Pittodrie to Bournemouth in 2013. (Sun)

Spanish side Alaves want to sign Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic, who is under contract until 2021 and would cost £4million. (Sun)

Rangers have had a bid for Oldhamdefender George Edmundson turned down, with the English League Two club seeking more than the £450,000 it was initially thought would land the 21-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Celtic are in the running to land 19-year-old West Brom midfielder Rakeem Harper, who was at Celtic Park on Sunday to see Neil Lennon's men crowned Scottish Premiership champions. (Daily Record)

Out-of-contract Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven hasn't ruled out staying at Pittodrie but says he faces the "toughest decision" of his career as he weighs up a switch to MLS side New York City. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay is a transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday. (Sun)