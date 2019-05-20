Charlie Adam: Scotland cap 'not ruling anything out' after release by Stoke

Charlie Adam played under four Scotland managers, including Gordon Strachan

Charlie Adam is open to a return to his native Scotland following his release by Stoke City.

Adam, 33, has spent the past decade playing in England with Blackpool, Liverpool and Stoke after spells with Rangers, St Mirren and Raith Rovers.

He also won 26 Scotland caps between 2007 and 2015.

"I'm not ruling anything out," said Adam when asked if he would come north of the border. "At the moment, I'm just waiting to see what happens."

With more than 450 senior club appearances to his name, Adam is eager to keep playing.

"It's the first time in 17 years I've been out of contract," he explained on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"I'm still ready to play. I want to play as long as I can. I'm looking forward to seeing what comes around."