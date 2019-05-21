Kieffer Moore: Uncapped Barnsley striker in Wales training squad for Portugal

Kieffer Moore has also played for Yeovil Town, Forest Green Rovers and Ipswich Town

Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore has been included in a 26-man Wales squad for a training camp in Portugal.

Torquay-born Moore, who qualifies through his maternal grandfather from Llanrug in Gwynedd, scored 19 goals this season as Barnsley secured promotion to the Championship.

Wales will train in the Algarve from 22-28 May before June's Euro 2020 qualifiers in Croatia and Hungary.

Moore, 26, is one of seven players Ryan Giggs has called up for the first time.

Owen Evans, Dylan Levitt, Nathan Broadhead, Louis Thompson, Terry Taylor and Ben Williams will travel with the squad.

Ben Davies and Ben Woodburn are not included because of the involvement of Spurs and Liverpool in the Champions League final on 1 June.

Derby's Harry Wilson and Tom Lawrence as well as Neil Taylor of Aston Villa are also missing as a result of the Championship play-off final.

Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey and Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu miss out through injury, but Real Madrid's Gareth Bale is included.

Wales face successive away games in June in Croatia (8 June) and Hungary (11 June) and Giggs will name his squad for the two qualifiers on 29 May.

Wales training squad: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Owen Evans (Wigan Athletic), Adam Davies (Barnsley), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Chris Gunter (Reading), Chris Mepham (AFC Bournemouth), James Lawrence (Anderlecht), Ashley Williams (Everton), Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers), Joe Rodon (Swansea City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Ben Williams (Barnsley), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Will Vaulks (Rotherham United), Rabbi Matondo (Schalke 04), Dan James (Swansea City), David Brooks (AFC Bournemouth), George Thomas (Leicester City), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Sam Vokes (Stoke City), Kieffer Moore (Barnsley), Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Louis Thompson (Norwich City), Terry Taylor (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Ryan Hedges (Barnsley)