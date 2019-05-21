Dundee United v St Mirren: McGinn happy for Buddies to be underdogs

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Dundee 2-3 St Mirren

Scottish Premiership play-off final first leg: Dundee United v St Mirren Venue: Tannadice Date: Thursday, 23 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Captain Stephen McGinn is comfortable with St Mirren being underdogs in this week's Scottish Premiership play-off final against Dundee United.

McGinn's side finished second bottom of the top flight and visit the Championship runners-up on Thursday.

The Tangerines beat Oran Kearney's side in February's Scottish Cup tie in Paisley, where Sunday's second leg is.

"I quite enjoyed seeing that," McGinn said of Dundee United's status as favourites.

"Probably at the time that Scottish Cup game came around, Dundee United had just had the big transfer window and they had a big surge of momentum.

"We were probably in the lowest point of our season. We had quite a few missing that day. Dundee United could be pretty close to that day whereas we're maybe looking at anything up to five, six, seven changes.

"Dundee United are a good side. They came to Paisley and beat us. We know that we can play a lot better and they'll face a much stronger St Mirren team than they did that day."

'A tough one to call'

Former Dundee manager Neil McCann on BBC Sportsound

I always fancy the Premiership side. St Mirren, because of how they've gained some traction of late and there is a renewed belief about what they're doing, I actually make them favourite.

Former Hearts and Hibernian midfielder Michael Stewart

This is set up to be a really interesting game. Dundee United are so vastly improved from the last couple of years that they've had in the Championship. Psychologically, they're in a better position as well. The strength in depth in particular that they've got at the top end of the park will cause St Mirren problems.

St Mirren have got that bit between their teeth where there's a belief that they can actually break teams down and score goals, which you haven't seen the rest of the season. It's very close, it really is. It's a tough one to call. They're going to be two fantastic games where I'd imagine both sides are going to be putting it all on the line and this is what the play-offs are all about.