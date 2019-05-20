Neil McCann would be keen on Kilmarnock job following Steve Clarke exit

Neil McCann (right) expects plenty of interest in the Kilmarnock job after Steve Clarke's exit

Neil McCann would be interested in the Kilmarnock manager's job, following Steve Clarke's departure.

Clarke has become Scotland's new head coach and former Dundee boss McCann, 44, expects many applicants at Killie.

"Of course I would," replied McCann when asked on Sportsound if he would be interested in the Rugby Park vacancy.

"Managers out of work all over the country right now will probably be ahead of me in terms of getting their name in there."

Killie, who beat Rangers on Sunday, finished this season third in the Scottish Premiership and have qualified for next season's Europa League qualifiers.

"Of course, it's attractive," said McCann, whose Dundee side finished ninth in the Premiership last season before he left Dens Park early this term.

"European football. A team that are very stable, very, very good squad of players that clearly know the workings of each other. I believe that the majority of them are under contract. It isn't an easy job to take over from someone like Steve Clarke.

"What was nice to see yesterday was the amount of fans that actually were there supporting Kilmarnock.

"I think most clubs in our country have the ability and possess that potential for the fans to come out. They just need the success, they need the belief in their club to actually dip into their pockets and come out and show their support by being at the grounds."

'Killie no longer a hollow club' - analysis

Former Scotland and Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart

I didn't recognise quite how significant the change had been behind the scenes before Steve Clarke had taken over. There had been this apathy. This isn't a hollow club that it was two, three years ago.

I don't think you can underestimate the work that they have done behind the scenes. Steve Clarke mentioned that Billy Bowie's the best chairman that he's ever worked for. Billy Bowie has now moved that club on to a different level where they will genuinely be attracting top calibre managers to go in and manage that club.