Scotland boss Steve Clarke is 'highly rated and respected' - Pat Nevin

Some well known Scottish football faces in the team of 1987 - can you spot Clarke and Nevin?

Steve Clarke will get the most out of Scotland's players, but will "not necessarily" turn around the national team's fortunes, warns former club and international team-mate Pat Nevin.

The 55-year-old was confirmed as Alex McLeish's successor on Monday on a three-year deal.

Scotland have not qualified for a major tournament since 1998.

"For many years, maybe decades, I've not blamed the manager," said Nevin, who played with Clarke at Chelsea.

"Because if it's gone wrong, it's gone wrong with a hell of a lot of managers in a row.

"I have no doubt he'll maximise the group, I'm absolutely sure of that - but then so did Gordon Strachan, and he didn't get a whole lot of sympathy towards the end of his time."

Scotland sit fifth in Euro 2020 qualifying Group I after opening with a loss in Kazakhstan and a win in San Marino. Cyprus visit Hampden on 8 June, with a trip to the world number one ranked side Belgium three days later.

During his near-two seasons at Kilmarnock, Clarke led the Rugby Park club to back-to-back record points tallies and European football for the first time since 2001.

"Look at what he did at Kilmarnock with very limited resources compared to others, with what Hibs and Hearts and Aberdeen have spent; it's amazing he's landed above them," said Nevin, who played for the Ayrshire team in 1997-98.

"And that's what the SFA are looking for, not just get the best but to almost over-perform with the group. But it's still a big ask."