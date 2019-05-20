Luca Connell: Bolton youngster handed first Republic of Ireland call-up

Luca Connell made 15 appearances for relegated Bolton in this year's Championship

Eighteen-year-old Bolton midfielder Luca Connell has been handed a first Republic of Ireland call-up for next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Liverpool-born Connell has played for the Republic at youth level and made 15 appearances this season for the relegated Championship club.

Harry Arter, Aiden O'Brien and James Collins drop out of the provisional squad announced earlier this month.

Sean McDermott replaces injured Manchester United keeper Kieran O'Hara.

McDermott plays for Norwegian club Kristiansund BK.

Richard Keogh, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane and Josh Cullen will miss a week-long training camp in Portugal because of their involvement in play-off finals for their English clubs.

However, all four will link up with the Republic squad before the qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar on 7 and 10 June.

"Luca deserves this opportunity," said manager Mick McCarthy.

"With midfielders Hourihane, Whelan and Cullen all on play-off duty with their clubs in the coming weeks, this is the perfect chance to get Luca into the squad.

"He has had a fine season with Bolton playing 15 times in total and even with their relegation troubles, he has impressed so many people."

Connell is now out of contract at financially-strapped Bolton and Wolves and Rangers are among the clubs he has been linked with in recent weeks.

Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis returns to the squad after missing the opening 1-0 wins over Gibraltar and Georgia in March because of a serious finger injury caused by a door slamming on it.

The Republic squad will travel to Portugal on Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Randolph (Middlesbrough), Travers (Bournemouth), McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Egan (Sheffield United), Long (Burnley), Keogh (Derby County), Duffy (Brighton), Stevens (Sheffield United), Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Judge (Ipswich Town), Browne (Preston), Whelan (Aston Villa), Hendrick (Burnley), Hourihane (Aston Villa), Connell (Bolton Wanderers), Cullen (Charlton Athletic - on loan for West Ham), Brady (Burnley), O'Dowda (Bristol City), McClean (Stoke City), Curtis (Portsmouth)

Forwards: McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Long (Southampton), Maguire (Preston), Hogan (Aston Villa), Robinson (Preston)