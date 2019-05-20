Timm Klose: Norwich City defender signs new three-year contract

Timm Klose made 31 appearances this season as Norwich won the Championship

Norwich centre-back Timm Klose has signed a new three-year contract at Carrow Road.

The 31-year-old Switzerland international joined the Canaries in 2016 and has since made 118 appearances.

He helped the club win promotion to the Premier League this season.

"I'm delighted we are playing in the Premier League next year and that was one of the reasons why I've chosen to stay in Norwich," said Klose.

"I love it here and I really feel at home.

"It's the first time in my career I can say that, that I feel at home somewhere else other than back in Switzerland. That was another reason why I wanted to stay.

"I know that I'm one of the oldest now and I want to be a good leader on and off the pitch to help develop the younger lads as well as win games."

Former Wolfsburg defender Klose joined Norwich just four months before they were relegated from the top flight in 2016.

"I'm very happy that we are back there to show that we can compete with the best teams in the country," he said.

"As a football player, you want to be at the top. You want to play in the top divisions and play for your nation or country."