Graham Potter appointed new Brighton manager after leaving Swansea

Potter led Ostersunds FK from the fourth tier of Swedish football to the first

Brighton have appointed Englishman Graham Potter as their new manager on a four-year deal.

Potter, 44, leaves Championship side Swansea and replaces Chris Hughton, who was sacked last week after the Seagulls finished 17th in the Premier League.

Potter joined the Welsh side from Swedish side Ostersunds FK in June 2018 and guided them to a 10th-place finish.

"We believe that Graham is an excellent fit for our club," said Brighton chairman Tony Bloom.

"We are delighted to have secured the services of one of the brightest young English coaches. Graham Potter has an excellent record of developing teams with an attractive playing style, fierce determination and a strong collective spirit.

"We are excited about our third successive season in the Premier League and we now wish to build on the solid foundations laid by Chris Hughton."

Brighton have paid Swansea about £3m in compensation for Potter and his staff.

Swansea assistant manager Billy Reid, coach Bjorn Hamberg and head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay will join Potter at the Amex Stadium.

Potter 'sold a vision'

A former full-back in the Football League with Stoke, West Brom and York, Potter took his first managerial job at Ostersund in 2010, leading the club from the fourth tier of Swedish football to the first, winning the 2017 Swedish Cup and reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Potter was given permission to talk to Brighton after telling Swansea late on Friday that he wanted to leave.

The continuing financial uncertainty at the Championship club is thought to have been one of the key factors behind his decision.

"I was sold by the long-term vision and passion shown by [chief executive] Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and [technical director] Dan Ashworth," he said.

"The ideas and plans they have for the future of this football club excited me; I am thrilled and honoured to be a part of it.

"This club has been on an incredible journey and my aim, along with Bjorn, Kyle and Billy, is to ensure the great work that has gone before us is built on, as we strive to cement our place in the Premier League for many years to come."

Brighton finished two points clear of the relegation zone, winning only three of their last 23 league games and none of their final nine.

Hughton, who took over at Brighton in December 2014, led them to the Premier League for the first time in 2017, and they finished 15th in their first season back in the top flight.

More to follow.