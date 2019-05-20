Cobh Ramblers ask FAI to investigate betting claims following Limerick game

Limerick defeated Cobh Ramblers 3-2 in Saturday's game at St Colman's Park

League of Ireland First Division Club Cobh Ramblers have asked the FAI to investigate claims of suspicious betting patterns in Saturday's 3-2 home defeat by Limerick.

Cobh went into the game as favourites but Limerick secured victory after initially taking a 2-0 lead.

Some bookmakers suspended betting before Limerick's first goal after a large volume of bets were placed.

"We have formally requested the FAI to investigate," said Cobh in a statement.

"The Board of Cobh Ramblers are aware of speculation in relation to Saturday night's SSE Airtricity League fixture.

"The club will assist the FAI with their enquiries. Whilst this investigation is on-going there will be no further comment from the club."

Earlier this season, the FAI investigated allegations of suspicious betting patterns during the First Division game in April between Limerick and Shelbourne, which the Dublin club won 2-0.