Joe Chalmers: Ross County to sign Inverness CT player

From the section

Joe Chalmers helped Inverness reach this season's Scottish Cup semi-finals

Promoted Ross County will sign Joe Chalmers from Highland rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Chalmers, 25, has agreed a two-year deal on a pre-contract with Scottish Championship winners County.

Caley Thistle missed out on promotion to the Premiership via the play-offs, losing to Dundee United at the semi-final stage.

Celtic, Falkirk and Motherwell are Chalmers' other former clubs and he can operate at left-back or in midfield.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.