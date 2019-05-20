Joe Chalmers: Ross County to sign Inverness CT player
Promoted Ross County will sign Joe Chalmers from Highland rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Chalmers, 25, has agreed a two-year deal on a pre-contract with Scottish Championship winners County.
Caley Thistle missed out on promotion to the Premiership via the play-offs, losing to Dundee United at the semi-final stage.
Celtic, Falkirk and Motherwell are Chalmers' other former clubs and he can operate at left-back or in midfield.
