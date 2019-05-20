Dundee: Fourteen players exit after relegation, including Martin Woods and Genseric Kusunga

Genseric Kusunga is an Angola international

Midfielder Martin Woods and defender Genseric Kusunga are among five players released by Dundee after relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Elliott Parish had been back-up goalkeeper, while striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui and midfielder James Vincent were with Dunfermline Athletic on loan.

They exit along with eight players who were on loan at Dens Park and return to their parent clubs.

Defender Darren O'Dea had already said he was retiring to become a coach.

Dundee sacked Jim McIntyre after they finished last in the top flight, with youth coach James McPake taking over as caretaker.

Woods, the 33-year-old who also suffered relegation with Partick Thistle last season, made 25 appearances after joining Dundee in November.

Angola international Kusunga, the former Oldham Athletic 31-year-old who signed last summer after leaving Uniao da Madeira, played 29 times.

Former Hearts and Dundee United defender Ryan McGowan returns to Bradford City but has not been offered a new deal by the English club, while midfielder John O'Sullivan is also out of contract with Blackpool.

Heading back to their clubs are Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng, Scunthorpe United pair James Horsfield and Andy Dales, Aberdeen forward Scott Wright, Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson and Halmstads centre-half Andreas Hadenius.