World Cup Watch: Lyon, Christine Sinclair and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr

With less than three weeks to go until the Women's World Cup begins, BBC Sport looks at the biggest stories around the teams, players and buzz around the tournament.

The opening game between France and South Korea on 7 June is hosted in Paris, with home nations England and Scotland facing each other in their opening group game on Sunday, 9 June, hoping to reach the final in Lyon on 7 July.

You can watch all the matches live across BBC TV, radio and online.

Lyon celebrate more European success

Netherlands winger Shanice van de Sanden was let loose with a GoPro to capture Lyon's celebrations

Some of the players expected to light up the World Cup were involved in the Champions League final on Saturday, where dominant Lyon picked up their fourth consecutive European title with a 4-1 win over Barcelona.

Midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan, who was confirmed in Germany's 23-person squad last week, scored the opener and was set-up by Netherlands winger Shanice van de Sanden.

Van de Sanden then provided Ada Hegerberg for her first goal, and the Ballon d'Or winner went on to score a 16-minute hat-trick with assists from England's Lucy Bronze and France's Amel Majri.

Some of the other international players in the squad were celebrating winning the European title for a sixth time, including France trio Eugenie Le Sommer, Wendie Renard and Sarah Bouhaddi.

But Bronze commiserated England team-mate Toni Duggan, who was on the losing side. The full-back said: "I'm devastated for her, as much as I'm happy that I've won. I want my England team-mates to do well. I just grabbed her and said we would just win the World Cup together instead."

Meanwhile, Marozsan lifted another trophy on Sunday when she was voted the best first division female player for the third time in a row.

Stadiums packed-out for send-off games

Jamaica are set to compete in their first World Cup this summer and if receive the same support that they have had for their warm-up matches, they'll bring a carnival vibe to France.

Captain Khadija Shaw and veteran Shakira Duncan were on the scoresheet as The Reggae Girlz beat Panama 3-1 on Sunday in their farewell match in front of 15,000 fans in Kingston.

They will now face Scotland on 27 May in their final warm-up match before getting their campaign started on 9 June against Brazil in Group C.

Meanwhile, more than 19,000 people watched Canada go seven matches unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Mexico in Toronto in their final home friendly.

Jessie Fleming and Adriana Leon were among the scorers, along with Christine Sinclair who is now just four goals away from breaking the all-time international goal-scoring record of 184, currently held by USA legend Abby Wambach.

Canada are in Group E with Cameroon, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr: A future World Cup star?

Her mother may be one of the greatest of all time on the tennis court, but it looks like Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr might have a calling in a different sport.

The daughter of Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was filmed by her father kicking a football around and showed she had a strong right-foot for a one-year-old.

After editing a raucous goal celebration over her skills Ohanian Sr replied to the video, posted on Twitter, and said: "Looks like we'll be taking @OlympiaOhanian to a few Inter Miami matches."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.