Champions League final: Jurgen Klopp's finals record

Jurgen Klopp's record of getting teams to finals is excellent - less so when it comes to actually winning them.

The Liverpool boss heads into Saturday's Champions League finale with Tottenham looking to end a six-match losing run in finals.

Two of those have come in the Champions League. Will Klopp avoid an unwanted hat-trick?

This is the 51-year-old German's eighth major final as a manager - and fourth in his third full season in charge at Liverpool.

BBC Sport takes a look at what has happened to Klopp's teams in major finals.

'It's the most incredible thing that's ever happened to me'

12 May 2012: German Cup final - Borussia Dortmund 5-2 Bayern Munich, Olympic Stadium, Berlin

It started so well for Klopp.

Having already delivered back-to-back Bundesliga titles for Borussia Dortmund, he secured the club a third German Cup after demolishing Jupp Heynckes' Bayern Munich in Berlin.

Robert Lewandowski, who would later move to Bayern, scored a hat-trick while Dortmund's other goals came from Shinji Kagawa, before his move to Manchester United, and Mats Hummels, who would also move to Bayern.

"That was a cup final which no one from Dortmund could have better imagined," said Klopp. "It's hard to put into words what has happened to us."

It was Dortmund's first German Cup triumph for 23 years and came days after Dortmund were crowned champions of Germany.

"The double, it's the most incredible thing that's ever happened to me," added Klopp after his one and only major cup triumph.

Last minute heartbreak at Wembley

25 May 2013: Champions League final - Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Bayern Munich, Wembley

Having got the better of Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid in the last-four to reach a first Champions League final for 16 years, Klopp's Dortmund headed to Wembley in confident mood.

"People have tried to reach Everest in the past and had to turn back with 10 metres to go, it could be the same for us but this is our chance," Klopp said on the eve of the final.

"We have to win the final, that is the only story I am interested in."

Yet a pulsating final ended in tears for Klopp and Die Schwarzgelben as Arjen Robben scored an 89th minute winner after Ilkay Gundogan's penalty cancelled out Mario Mandzukic's opener for Bayern.

"It was a really hard season for us and I saw that from 75 minutes on," added Klopp afterwards.

"We deserved to be in the final. That is not the most important thing, but it is important."

Guardiola comes out on top against Klopp

17 May 2014: German Cup final - Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Bayern Munich, Olympic Stadium, Berlin

Another final, another meeting with Bayern Munich. This time, however, there is a difference.

Whereas Jupp Heynckes had been in charge of Bayern for the previous two finals between the sides, it was Pep Guardiola who was in the opposite dugout to Klopp for the 2014 German Cup final.

Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski, who had agreed to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season, was excused from some training before the final as a precaution to injury.

"We were very careful with him," said Klopp before the game.

Unlike in the Champions League final 12 months earlier, Klopp's side at least forced extra-time before falling to goals by Robben and Thomas Muller.

"It's a painful defeat because it's a big competition. Both teams pushed each other to the limit," said Klopp.

Klopp's Dortmund farewell ends in defeat

30 May 2015: German Cup final - Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Wolfsburg, Olympic Stadium, Berlin

This was Klopp's final game in charge of Dortmund after seven years in charge of the team.

He had already announced his decision to leave the club at the end of a particularly trying campaign, even though Dortmund did manage to salvage a seventh-placed finish, despite sitting bottom of the table in February.

"I always said in that moment where I believe I am not the perfect coach anymore for this extraordinary club I will say so," said Klopp after asking to be released from his Dortmund contract, which had been due to run until 2018.

"This club deserves to be coached from the 100 per cent right manager. It's not that I'm tired, I've not had contact with another club, but I don't plan to take a sabbatical."

Klopp's farewell was to end in another final defeat - Kevin de Bruyne among the scorers as Wolfsburg came from behind to win the German Cup final after scoring three goals in the space of 16 first-half minutes.

"I'm going to need time to get over this loss," said Klopp before saying farewell to Dortmund for the last time.

'Only silly idiots stay on the floor'

28 February 2016: League Cup final - Liverpool 1-1 Man City (Man City win 3-1 on pens), Wembley

Four months after replacing Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, and three years after Dortmund's defeat at the venue, Klopp was back at Wembley in a final.

Yet it was another familiar outcome for the Stuttgart-born boss.

Willy Caballero saved from Lucas, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana to win Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City the League Cup after it had gone to penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

"We feel down but now we have to stand up. Only silly idiots stay on the floor and wait for the next defeat," said Klopp.

"We have felt how it is to lose. We will go on and we will get better. There is light at the end of the tunnel."

'I take the blame'

18 May 2016: Europa League final - Liverpool 1-3 Sevilla, St Jakob Park, Basel

Liverpool recovered from their League Cup defeat to reach the Europa League final three months later after a run which included a thrilling 5-4 aggregate win over Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

It looked as though Klopp's losing run in finals might come to an end when Daniel Sturridge put the Reds ahead against Unai Emery's Sevilla in Switzerland.

But a dramatic second-half collapse saw Liverpool's Spanish opponents claim the trophy for the third season in succession - and the Reds miss out on a place in the Champions League.

"This could have been 4-1 or 5-1 in the end. Liverpool completely lost it," said former Reds defender Mark Lawrenson on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Klopp accepted responsibility for the result and told fans to blame him, adding: "There is no criticism and I have spoken to my players."

'xxxxxxxxxxxx'

26 May 2018: Champions League final - Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool, Olympic Stadium, Kiev

Gareth Bale scored one of European football's great goals and Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius suffered a personal nightmare as Klopp lost his sixth straight final.