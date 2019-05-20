Confederation Cup: Zamalek's Gross 'sad' about last-gasp Berkane goal

Togo's Kodjo Laba has scored eight goals for Renaissance Berkane in this edition of the Confederation Cup

Zamalek coach Christian Gross said he was disappointed his Egyptian side conceded an injury time goal in the first leg of the Confederation Cup final.

Hosts Renaissance Berkane dominated Sunday's game in Morocco and had a handball penalty claim ruled out after a Video Assistant Referee referral.

Togo's Kodjo Laba hit the post twice before scoring in the 94th minute.

"We are very sad with the last minute goal," Gross said after the game.

"We will have to deal with our errors as quickly as possible so that we can fight during the second leg match to win the championship.

"We had some opportunities to score, but our players didn't succeed and missed more than one chance against a strong opponent, who have got quality players."

Laba is now the leading scorer in the Confederation Cup this season with eight goals.

The final whistle sparked huge celebrations on the pitch as well as on the streets of Berkane in northern Morocco.

The Berkane coach Mounir Jaounai was happy with the win but says his need side need to keep working hard if they are to lift the trophy.

"My players performed well, and we had so many chances to score," he said.

"Now we have a big mission to bring the title from Egypt. I would like to thank the fans who supported us till we scored the last-minute goal.

"We know the second leg match will be difficult, but I think today's goal was the goal of the championship."

Zamalek will be without Omar El-Said and Hamdy Nagguez will miss the second leg next Sunday at the Borg El Arab Stadium near Alexandria they are both suspended after picking up yellow cards in the first leg.