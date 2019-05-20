Nigel Atangana: Exeter City sign Cheltenham Town midfielder on two-year deal

Exeter City have signed out-of-contract midfielder Nigel Atangana from fellow League Two side Cheltenham Town on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old was offered a new contract by the Robins at the end of the season but chose to turn it down.

The Frenchman has not featured since January after rupturing his Achilles during a league defeat by Crawley.

"I've played against Exeter a few times and they play good football. I think I'm going to fit in," he said.

"It has been a very long injury. I have missed four-and-a-half months and it's just a few weeks now until I can get back to work again and I can't wait. I am really looking forward to the new season.

"I was really interested about this club because I had heard many good things about the ambitions of the club, so I am really pleased to sign."

